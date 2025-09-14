Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Head to Head Contrast

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peabody Energy and Ramaco Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy $4.24 billion 0.53 $370.90 million $1.03 17.85 Ramaco Resources $625.92 million 2.14 $11.19 million ($0.45) -53.89

Volatility and Risk

Peabody Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ramaco Resources. Ramaco Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peabody Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Peabody Energy has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ramaco Resources has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peabody Energy and Ramaco Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy 3.43% 4.41% 2.79% Ramaco Resources -3.17% -5.55% -2.96%

Dividends

Peabody Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ramaco Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Peabody Energy pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ramaco Resources pays out -60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peabody Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Peabody Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Peabody Energy and Ramaco Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ramaco Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75

Peabody Energy currently has a consensus target price of $22.90, indicating a potential upside of 24.52%. Ramaco Resources has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.65%. Given Peabody Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Peabody Energy is more favorable than Ramaco Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Peabody Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Peabody Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peabody Energy beats Ramaco Resources on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S. Thermal, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; low sulfur and high British thermal unit thermal coal; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It also engages in marketing and brokering of coal from other coal producers; trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as metallurgical coal consumers internationally. Ramaco Resources, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

