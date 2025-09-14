PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) & Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Financial Review

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PACS Group and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACS Group N/A N/A N/A Pacific Health Care Organization 21.18% 11.76% 11.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PACS Group and Pacific Health Care Organization”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PACS Group $3.56 billion 0.42 $112.87 million N/A N/A Pacific Health Care Organization $6.07 million 2.47 $880,000.00 $0.10 11.70

PACS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Volatility & Risk

PACS Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PACS Group and Pacific Health Care Organization, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACS Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 0.00

PACS Group currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 216.97%. Given PACS Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PACS Group is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Summary

PACS Group beats Pacific Health Care Organization on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services. It serves insurers, third party administrators, self-administered employers, municipalities, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Irvine, California.

