Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) vs. American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) Head-To-Head Review

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Life360 has a beta of 3.5, suggesting that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Rebel has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Life360 and American Rebel”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life360 $371.48 million 20.93 -$4.55 million $0.32 313.25 American Rebel $11.42 million 0.57 -$17.60 million N/A N/A

Life360 has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Life360 and American Rebel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life360 0 0 7 0 3.00 American Rebel 0 0 0 0 0.00

Life360 presently has a consensus target price of $86.43, suggesting a potential downside of 13.78%. Given Life360’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Life360 is more favorable than American Rebel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Life360 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of American Rebel shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Life360 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.7% of American Rebel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Life360 and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life360 6.45% 7.65% 5.31% American Rebel -346.67% N/A -301.40%

Summary

Life360 beats American Rebel on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life360

Life360 Inc. is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand. It also offers accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. In addition, the company's personal security and self-defense products include concealed carry backpacks; and concealed carry jackets, vests, and coats, as well as T-shirts for men and women under the American Rebel brand. Further, it offers beer under the American Rebel Light Beer brand. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

