Head-To-Head Survey: SBC Medical Group (SBC) and Its Peers

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBC Medical Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SBC Medical Group $188.19 million $46.61 million 14.00 SBC Medical Group Competitors $13.02 billion $237.07 million 35.64

SBC Medical Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SBC Medical Group. SBC Medical Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SBC Medical Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBC Medical Group 17.71% 20.76% 15.56% SBC Medical Group Competitors -772.24% -49.30% -10.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 89.5% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SBC Medical Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBC Medical Group’s peers have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SBC Medical Group beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

SBC Medical Group Company Profile

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.

