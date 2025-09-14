Contrasting KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) and Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) and Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank of East Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. KB Financial Group pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KB Financial Group and Bank of East Asia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Financial Group $27.12 billion 1.20 $3.44 billion $10.41 8.20 Bank of East Asia $5.67 billion 0.70 $590.75 million N/A N/A

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of East Asia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KB Financial Group and Bank of East Asia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of East Asia 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of KB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

KB Financial Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of East Asia has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KB Financial Group and Bank of East Asia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Financial Group 16.16% 9.79% 0.77% Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

KB Financial Group beats Bank of East Asia on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc. provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments. It offers loans, deposit products, and other related financial products and services to large, small, medium-sized enterprises, and small office/home office, as well as individuals and households; investment banking, and brokerage and supporting services; life insurance products; non-life insurance products, including fire, maritime, injury, technology, liability, package, title, guarantee, other special type insurances, automobile, long-term nonlife, property damage, injury, driver, savings, illness, nursing, pension, and others; and credit sale, cash service, card loan, and other supporting services. The company also engages in securities and derivatives trading, funding, and other supporting activities. In addition, it offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment financing; financial leasing; auto Installment finance; real estate trust management; capital and collective investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; microfinance; investment advisory; claim; management; savings banking; information and communication; e-commerce; and general advisory services. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as SME loans and financing guarantee schemes; corporate and commercial financing products, including syndicated and construction loans, acquisition and structured financing, working capital financing, share financing and IPO-related loans, and commercial mortgages; trade finance services and expert trade solutions; factoring services; import and export trade finance; guarantee services; eTradeConnect that allows buyers and sellers to connect, transact, share information, and submit applications for financing through a single platform; cash management services; corporate wealth management products; foreign exchange and treasury products; and marine cargo, property, trade credit, employee compensation, life, savings, and endowment insurance plans. In addition, it offers private banking services comprising investment advisory services; investment solutions, such as unit trusts, linked deposits, currency trading and management, global equities and bonds investments, structured products, and options and derivatives; portfolio management services; securities and futures broking services; cyber banking, credit cards, and ATM; and various international services. The company operates outlets in Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Bank of East Asia, Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

