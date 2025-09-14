AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys New Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,643 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,030 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7,137.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,307,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $78.87 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

