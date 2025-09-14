Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Shares Down 13.6% – Time to Sell?

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) dropped 13.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 257.90 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 259.20 ($3.52). Approximately 33,492,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 8,130,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($4.07).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 400 to GBX 437 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 437.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ocado Group
Ocado Group Trading Down 9.8%
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.