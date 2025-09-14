Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Shares Down 13.6% – Time to Sell?

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) dropped 13.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 257.90 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 259.20 ($3.52). Approximately 33,492,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 8,130,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($4.07).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 400 to GBX 437 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 437.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 283.11. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 575.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

