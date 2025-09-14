Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $11.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.1111.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 27,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.77 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.590 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.90%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.