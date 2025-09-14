Brokerages Set Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price at $157.00

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.1111.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.4%

STX stock opened at $195.99 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $199.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.75 and its 200 day moving average is $121.71.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 5,905 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $915,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $952,785. The trade was a 49.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 478,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,632,720. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,078 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,503. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,607,321,000 after buying an additional 2,161,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,027,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $193,500,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,602,000 after buying an additional 1,327,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3,339.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 933,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,343,000 after purchasing an additional 906,840 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

