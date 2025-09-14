AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires Shares of 2,460 Lennox International, Inc. $LII

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Lennox International by 23.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 24.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lennox International from $600.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $570.00 to $676.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $619.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lennox International from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $635.33.

Lennox International Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE:LII opened at $544.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $594.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.79. Lennox International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.10 and a 52 week high of $689.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $7.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.92. Lennox International had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 15.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.86, for a total transaction of $177,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,764.52. This represents a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.04, for a total value of $1,864,051.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,842.96. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

