8,006 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Purchased by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 3.0%

ODFL opened at $144.89 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $140.71 and a one year high of $233.26. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

