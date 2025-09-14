AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires New Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Atlassian by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $1,347,200.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 99,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,605.20. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $1,347,200.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 99,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,605.20. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 536,278 shares of company stock valued at $100,612,557. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $174.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $154.07 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of -176.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.