Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.58.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,188.44 on Friday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,218.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,132.43. The firm has a market cap of $505.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.