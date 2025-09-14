AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,371 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 65.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $616.61 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $633.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $594.11 and a 200-day moving average of $543.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,554.44. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

