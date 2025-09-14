Swedbank AB Purchases 35,000 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 609,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $21,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the first quarter worth approximately $37,545,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 3.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.82%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

