Swedbank AB Has $31.30 Million Holdings in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Swedbank AB cut its position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198,052 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.62% of WillScot worth $31,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in WillScot by 273.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of WillScot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 428.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 89.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 28.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot

In other WillScot news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $541,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,955.94. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 418,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,396,643.60. This represents a 0.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,650. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). WillScot had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $589.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About WillScot

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

