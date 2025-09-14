Laureate Education $LAUR Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,351 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $39,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at $93,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 260.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 1,875.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

LAUR stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

