Pedro Franceschi Sells 21,428 Shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Pedro Franceschi sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $686,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Coupang stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.26 and a beta of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Coupang’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Nomura upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

