Robert Duggan Acquires 34,659 Shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Duggan purchased 34,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $508,100.94. Following the purchase, the director owned 47,551,200 shares in the company, valued at $697,100,592. The trade was a 0.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 3.8%
Shares of PLSE opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $977.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.68.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulse Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
