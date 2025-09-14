Swedbank AB Reduces Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $21,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.81.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $223.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,168.62. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,380 shares of company stock valued at $76,586,604 over the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

