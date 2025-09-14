Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Insider Sells $646,000.00 in Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,006,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,797.97. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $837.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.48. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 78.44% and a negative net margin of 1,144.97%.The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TSHA. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 4,105.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,313,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068,479 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $11,178,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $6,823,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,592,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,178.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,710,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

