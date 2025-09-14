Elizabeth Hurlburt Sells 41,121 Shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Stock

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) COO Elizabeth Hurlburt sold 41,121 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $537,862.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 176,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,029.20. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Hurlburt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorMedix alerts:

On Tuesday, September 9th, Elizabeth Hurlburt sold 12,876 shares of CorMedix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $173,954.76.

CorMedix Stock Down 1.1%

CorMedix stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. CorMedix Inc has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $965.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. CorMedix had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 42.11%.The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4830.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CorMedix Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded CorMedix from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. D Boral Capital lowered CorMedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CorMedix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. D. Boral Capital lowered CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on CorMedix from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRMD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 699.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.