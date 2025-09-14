Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $2,604,697.04 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP Michael Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $293.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.62. The stock has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.18 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $28,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.