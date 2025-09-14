Christopher Gerald Hutter Sells 40,000 Shares of Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Stock

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $495,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 226,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,947.72. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Gerald Hutter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 47,935 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $587,203.75.

On Thursday, August 28th, Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 2,100 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $25,347.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 40,000 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $484,800.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 40,000 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $484,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 470 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $5,762.20.

On Friday, August 15th, Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 169 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $2,120.95.

On Thursday, August 14th, Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 20,000 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $250,200.00.

Ascent Industries Stock Performance

ACNT opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.53 million, a P/E ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. Ascent Industries Co. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascent Industries ( NASDAQ:ACNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.90 million. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Ascent Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascent Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ascent Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascent Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Ascent Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Ascent Industries Company Profile

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

