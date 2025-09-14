Nicholas Alvarez Sells 75,000 Shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Alvarez sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,600. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LifeMD Trading Down 1.5%

LFMD stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. LifeMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on LifeMD from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on LifeMD from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LifeMD from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on LifeMD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LifeMD by 17.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LifeMD by 148.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in LifeMD by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LifeMD by 110.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in LifeMD by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.