Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) General Counsel Iqbal Hussain Sells 20,000 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Iqbal Hussain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 105,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,773.86. The trade was a 15.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,028.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.