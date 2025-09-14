NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,089 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 51,833 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $22,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,874 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $90,255,000 after buying an additional 68,209 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,994 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $218.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.08. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $256.62.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,002 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

