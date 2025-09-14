Swedbank AB Raises Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $24,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,479,000 after purchasing an additional 278,193 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 145,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,672,000 after buying an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $61.50 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

