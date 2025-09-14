Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $26,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,231,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,974,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,922,000 after buying an additional 913,715 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 117.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,796,000 after purchasing an additional 488,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $39,687,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $6,535,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $546,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,325.05. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,709 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,809. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE IRM opened at $96.82 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $93.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,242.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

