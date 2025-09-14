Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.23% of Equitable worth $36,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 471,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $1,586,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 4.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,789,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,536,000 after acquiring an additional 265,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.16. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $367,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,593.02. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,615.43. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,152. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

