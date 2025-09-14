Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $32,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,076,000 after buying an additional 58,954 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,012,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.91.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of VRSK opened at $262.20 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.01 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.93.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.80 per share, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,625.40. This trade represents a 129.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,714.34. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,916 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

