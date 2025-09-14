Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $36,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $75,353,000 after buying an additional 998,021 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $181,357,000 after buying an additional 671,408 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $512,986,000 after purchasing an additional 408,605 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $275,170.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,650.50. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,833 shares of company stock worth $14,941,472 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of BBY stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.