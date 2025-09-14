Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 29,479 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $34,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $182.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 132.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 522 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $83,149.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,881.55. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,589.53. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.