Swedbank AB Sells 3,228 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Swedbank AB lowered its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 605,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of Copart worth $34,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at $267,723,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 195.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,992,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Copart by 32.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 9,380,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,263,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,900,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,417,000 after buying an additional 2,106,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.