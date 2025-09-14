Swedbank AB Sells 250 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $31,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 55,808.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 802,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,879,000 after acquiring an additional 801,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $328,595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,777,000 after acquiring an additional 265,389 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 142.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,083,000 after acquiring an additional 238,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,590,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,980,000 after acquiring an additional 220,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.57.

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total transaction of $741,365.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,238.38. This trade represents a 51.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.45, for a total transaction of $216,401.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,130,706.10. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,008 shares of company stock worth $4,599,385. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $512.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

