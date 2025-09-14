Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. $IOSP

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 126,750 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $31,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 27.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Innospec presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

IOSP opened at $82.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.13. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.10 and a 52 week high of $128.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 106.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 1.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

