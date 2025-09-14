Valaris Limited $VAL Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $28,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Valaris by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Valaris by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 100,812 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAL opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 11.18%.The firm had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Clarkson Capital downgraded Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Valaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Valaris from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

