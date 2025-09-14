Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 46,673 Shares of Kirby Corporation $KEX

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Kirby worth $29,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Kirby by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Kirby by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEX opened at $86.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.74.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.25%.The firm had revenue of $855.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEX. Zacks Research raised Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

