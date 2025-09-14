Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 581,612 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,349,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,612 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $39,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5,145.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,963 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,877,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,173,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.