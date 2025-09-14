Voya Investment Management LLC Has $53.55 Million Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,907 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Samsara worth $53,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Samsara by 26.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Samsara by 47.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter worth $571,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 58.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,823,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,068 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In related news, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,772 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $67,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 105,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,401.34. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 793,331 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $30,582,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,717,663 shares of company stock worth $140,069,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. Samsara’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

