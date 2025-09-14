Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49,964 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $51,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $59,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 459.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 41.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $166.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.53. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,223. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,137.20. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.35.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

