Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 256,880 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1,546.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,880 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $35,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 800,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 99,147 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,464,000 after acquiring an additional 102,089 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,235.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after buying an additional 433,489 shares during the period. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,936,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total value of $120,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,567.12. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $731,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,245. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,175. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.6%

ENSG stock opened at $167.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.86. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $174.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

