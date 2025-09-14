Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 7,238 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of CF Industries worth $37,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $85.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

