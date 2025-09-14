Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $33,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 190.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $720,730,000. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $269,253,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $190.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

