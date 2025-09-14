BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Down 43.1% in August

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the August 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 121,016 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 141,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 100,064 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $176,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.3%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

