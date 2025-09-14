Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ HURN opened at $140.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.00. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $102.94 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
