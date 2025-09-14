Vivopower International Plc (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Down 42.3% in August

Vivopower International Plc (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 669,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Vivopower International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vivopower International by 7,088.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vivopower International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivopower International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Vivopower International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vivopower International alerts:

Vivopower International Stock Up 2.2%

VVPR stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Vivopower International has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

About Vivopower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivopower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivopower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.