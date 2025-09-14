Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 34,000 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 59,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 504,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 504,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

