Short Interest in Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN) Declines By 42.6%

Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 46,300 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the August 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Inv Vk Invt Ny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inv Vk Invt Ny during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inv Vk Invt Ny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 34.2% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inv Vk Invt Ny alerts:

Inv Vk Invt Ny Price Performance

Inv Vk Invt Ny stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. Inv Vk Invt Ny has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Dividend Announcement

About Inv Vk Invt Ny

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Invt Ny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Invt Ny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.