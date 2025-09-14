Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Down 42.9% in August

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SLNG opened at $3.48 on Friday. Stabilis Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a PE ratio of 87.02 and a beta of 0.11.
Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Stabilis Solutions had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 1.28%.The company had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Stabilis Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stabilis Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.
Stabilis Solutions Company Profile
Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.
